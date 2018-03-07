Negros 6 to submit counter-affidavits

The six alleged communist rebels who were arrested by the military in an alleged encounter in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental last Saturday are preparing their counter-affidavits in response to the accusations hurled against them.

Their lawyer Benjamin Ramos visited the suspects at the Negros Oriental Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (NODRC) on Tuesday to check on their conditions as well as to discuss the case filed by the police.

Ramos was accompanied by the suspects’ families.

ADVERTISEMENT

They, however, had to wait for about four hours before they were allowed to enter the premises of the detention facility.

Fritzie Tamoleño, secretary-general of Karapatan-Cebu, said the jail guard earlier told them that they had to ask permission from the warden first before they could enter the jail facility.

“We arrived there at around 8 a.m. and were denied entry by the officer of the day,” Tamoleño said in a phone interview.

She said it was only after a television crew arrived that they were allowed to enter the jail.

Ramos, the suspects’ lawyer, is the legal counsel of Karapatan.

Tamoleño said the parents of the suspects sought the assistance of Ramos after their children were arrested last Saturday.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives were filed last Sunday against the six alleged communist rebels who were arrested following an alleged encounter with troops from the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental.

Named respondents were Myles Albasin, 21, leader of militant youth group Anakbayan in Cebu; Carlo Ybañez, 18, a resident of Mandaue City; Ajomar Indico, 29, and Randel Hermino, 19 — both natives of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; Joel Baylosis, 18, of Mabinay town; and Bernard Guillen, 18, of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

When presented before the prosecutor in Dumaguete City, the respondents opted to undergo a preliminary investigation so that they will have the chance to refute the accusations.

They were given 15 days to file their respective counter-affidavits.

If there is sufficient evidence against them, charges will be elevated to the courts. Otherwise, the complaints will be dismissed.

When interviewed by dyMD Energy FM, Albasin insisted that they did not own a firearm or an explosive and that she was only in Barangay Luyang, Mabinay town to learn about the plight of struggling and poor farmers.