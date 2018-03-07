Bacallo: Labella is not PDP-Laban council president

Lorna Bacallo clarified that she remains to sit as the legitimate president of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) Cebu City Council.

Together with her officers, Bacallo reiterated the legitimacy of her position in a courtesy call before Cebu City Mayor Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Wednesday morning.

“There has been some confusion as to the one who heads the party specially in Cebu City, so we decided to pay a courtesy call to the mayor,” she said.

Bacalla said she does not recognize Vice Mayor Edgar Labella as the new president because he did not comply with the basic requirements of the party.

“Unless they have undertaken the basic orientation seminar and the basic membership seminar, those who pledge in the mass oath taking last year were only considered as associate members of the party,” she said.