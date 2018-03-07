Child rights advocacy group remind media’s role in reporting abuses

The Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) encouraged Cebu-based journalists and communication students to continue spreading awareness against child trafficking, abuse and pornography.

The CLB-led forum held on Wednesday morning highlighted media’s role in keeping the citizens informed about the plight of child abuse and trafficking victims.

Lawyer Noemi Truya-Abarientos, CLB legal officer, said that the collaboration among all stakeholders in the community is key on combatting against child abuse.

The lawyer also stressed that the threats brought by internet use is a challenge for stakeholders to address cases of child abuse in Cebu.

On February 26, a three-year-old boy, who is a victim of Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC), was rescued in Lapu-Lapu City.

His mother admitted to have sexually abused her child in front of a camera in exchange for money.

Karlon Rama, national coordinator of Peace and Conflict Journalism Network, also emphasized the importance of reporting news pertaining to child trafficking and abuse.

“It’s no longer acceptable that we refuse to write stories about child abuse. It’s like we’re telling the world that children’s lives do not matter,” said Rama.