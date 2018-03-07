DOH-7 records five deaths due to rabies

Health authorities voiced alarm yesterday over the deaths of five persons due to rabies in Cebu province since January this year.

Dr. Joanri Riveral, rabies program coordinator of the Department of Health regional office (DOH-7), said the number is three cases short of the eight cases of death caused by rabies two years ago.

Last year, the DOH-7 recorded 21 cases of death due to rabies infection. Most of the deaths were caused by animal bites, specifically dog bites. Dr. Riveral said

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Health (DOH)-7 is alarmed on the rising cases of death among persons who acquired rabies virus, through animal bites, especially from dogs.

About 69,948 cases of dog bites were recorded last year.

The other 22,565 cases were cat bites, Dr. Riveral said. About 93.1 percent of the victims received anti-rabies vaccine after being bitten.

“The numbers are alarming already that’s why we call on pet owners to immunize their animals,” Riveral said.

He said animal bite wounds should be washed with soap within 15 minutes and treated with betadine solution. Central Visayas has 45 animal bite treatment centers.

Symptoms of rabies infection include irritability, extreme sensitivity to bright lights, sounds, or touch and increased production of saliva or tears.

Unless treated immediately, it can cause death, Riveral said.

Riveral said local governments should instruct their barangays to capture stray dogs and set up dog pounds for this purpose.

Pets or animals should also be vaccinated and registered, he said.

“We have two vaccines for rabies. Active type vaccines are administered to non-serious rabies cases for free, while the passive type is for serious cases. Only one dose of this is for free while they have to pay for the two other doses,” Riveral said.

The DOH is observing Rabies Awareness Month with the theme: “Barangay Kaagapay, Laban sa Rabies Tagumpay.”