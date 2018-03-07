Cash aid given to 34K indigent families in Cebu

ABOUT 34,724 indigent families in Cebu were given P2,400 as unconditional cash transfer (UCT) from the government to help them cope with the effects of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law.

Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7) said the amount is given one time to households who were issued cards under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

The 34,724 families were part of the 56,000 identified beneficiaries in Central Visayas.

Macapobre said the remaining beneficiaries who were not issued cards will be given the amount through cash distribution at a designated area and date.

Macapobre said at least P2 billion was allocated by the government for the 4Ps and pension for senior citizens in Central Visayas.

One such Pantawid beneficiary, 62-year-old Leonora Badilles of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City said she was happy to receive the cash aid.

“Nalipay gyod ko nga gidugangan kay tungod sa nagkataas napud na palaliton (I am happy that they have additional cash grants due to the increase in the prices of commodities),” said Badilles who has three grandchildren.

The UCT cash subsidy will increase to P300 per month next year.