Radaza to reward traffic enforcers who apprehend Lapu-Lapu City officials, employees

Mayor Paz Radaza announced on Thursday morning that monetary reward will be given to traffic enforcers who could apprehend public officials and employees caught violating traffic rules.

Radaza made the announcement before traffic enforcers and volunteers of the City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Forces, who attended a two-day traffic seminar.

The successful enforcer is entitled to receive P5,000 for an apprehended elected official.

The enforcer will also receive P3,000 if a department head will be caught in violating traffic rules, and another P2,000 if a city government employee is involved.

The mayor also urged traffic enforcers to be more aggressive in apprehending traffic violators to maintain order in the city.