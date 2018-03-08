Search for article

Isuzu Cebu to build new dealership in Minglanilla

05:06 PM March 8th, 2018

By: Glen Dale Rosal, March 8th, 2018 05:06 PM

Isuzu Cebu and Isuzu Philippines officials lead the ground breaking ceremony of the Isuzu Cebu South dealership in Calajoam, Minglanilla. CDN PHOTO / GLEN DALE ROSAL

Isuzu Cebu Inc. held a ground breaking ceremony for its upcoming Isuzu Cebu South dealership in barangay Calajoam, Minglanilla, south Cebu.

The dealership will be a 3,600-square meter facility that will feature a showroom and service center for customers from southern Cebu and Eastern Visayas.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by Ayala Automotive-Isuzu Cebu President Manny Aligada, Isuzu Cebu general manager Steve Gingco and Isuzu Philippines President Hajimi Kozo.

The construction will start in the first week of May and the date of completion is expected in the second week of September.

