Isuzu Cebu to build new dealership in Minglanilla

Isuzu Cebu Inc. held a ground breaking ceremony for its upcoming Isuzu Cebu South dealership in barangay Calajoam, Minglanilla, south Cebu.

The dealership will be a 3,600-square meter facility that will feature a showroom and service center for customers from southern Cebu and Eastern Visayas.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by Ayala Automotive-Isuzu Cebu President Manny Aligada, Isuzu Cebu general manager Steve Gingco and Isuzu Philippines President Hajimi Kozo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction will start in the first week of May and the date of completion is expected in the second week of September.