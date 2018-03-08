Dispatcher gunned down

A DRUG surrenderer who worked as a jeepney dispatcher was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants as he sat along the road in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City at 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

SPO1 Allan Frederick Pantaleon of the Lapu-Lapu City police’s homicide section identified the 52-year-old fatality as Renato Amores, a resident of the area.

Amores died on the spot due to two gunshot wounds in the chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pantaleon said it was the back rider who shot Amores twice and the two men sped away to an unknown direction. Two spent shells were found at the crime scene.

Agus Barangay Captain Jimboy Igot identified Amores as a drug surrenderer since he remembered him attending the community based drug rehabilitation program once.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza told Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, to raise police visibility and arrest the perpetrators.

She said the murder may scare off tourists and visitors to the city.

Amores is among the more than 10 persons that were murdered by motorcycle riding assailants in the past few weeks.