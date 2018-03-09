3 nabbed in Consolacion drug operation

Police recovered more than P1 million worth of shabu hidden in a sewer in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolation town, Cebu on March 9, Friday morning.

Chief Inspector Gerard Perale, the town’s police chief said that suspected pusher Cris Mata Ortega, 35, cooperated with police authorities and told where they hid the drugs.Ortega was arrested with his alleged cohorts, Jenny Montesioso Jaime,32, and Geran Dela Victoria Ligan, 29, in Pulpogan.

Five small sachets of shabu with an estimated worth of P1,700 and money believed to be proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

Ortega said in an interview with police operative that they hid four big packs of shabu in a sewer.

The suspects are now detained at the Consolation Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.