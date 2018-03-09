2 Filipino seamen missing after cargo vessel fire

Four crew members, including two Filipino seamen, have gone missing after a serious fire broke out in a container vessel in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday afternoon.

On board Maersk Honam, a Singapore-flagged Maersk Line vessel, were 27 crew members including 13 Indians; 9 Filipinos; 2 Thais; 1 Romanian; 1 South African; and 1 from United Kingdom.

The vessel was on its way to the Suez Canal from Singapore at the time of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement posted on Maersk Line website, 23 crew members were evacuated by the vessel ALS Ceres.

An unnamed member of the crew after sustaining injuries brought by the fire was confirmed dead.

Søren Toft, Chief Operating Officer of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said that they already informed the families of the victims about the tragic incident.