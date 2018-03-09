Comelec urge voters to cease from supporting narcopoliticians

“Choose and vote wisely.”

This was stressed by the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec – Cebu) a week after President Rodrigo Duterte warned a bloodier spate of killings if narcopoliticians in the barangay level are elected into position for this May’s synchronized village and youth elections.

The president’s pronouncement also prompted Comelec – Cebu supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano on urging voters to participate in their symposiums aimed at educating them.

“For me, the fate of the elections truly lies in the hands of the voters themselves. If they choose to elect individuals with links to the illegal drug trade, they’ll have to suffer the consequences – for three years,” Castillano said.

“In a way, the Comelec would be campaigning to educate our voters so they can vote wisely,” he added.

On March 2, speaking for the launching of the National Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Group Challenge in Davao City, Mr. Duterte warned that there would be more killings if candidates involved in illegal drugs were elected.

“I say let’s have an election,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech at a shooting competition for policemen and soldiers here.

But he said the drug situation was “very alive and vicious” and involved village officials.

“So, if the barangay captains backed by drug money win, it would be another war, another killing,” he added.

On the other hand, Castillano said they are now 80 percent ready for the synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this May /with INQUIRER.net