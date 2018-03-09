City to hire BINs to secure public library

TO ensure the security of students studying in the Dr. Jose Rizal Public Library especially during night time, the Cebu City government will hire personnel under the Barangay Intelligence Unit (BIN) to help secure the facility 24/7.

But since the city is yet to hire BINs, Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said that he has asked Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Joel Doria to increase police visibility in the vicinity of the library starting Friday.

The Cebu City government opened the library for 24 hours after Mitch Roldan, an engineering student from Cebu Technological Institute-University (CIT-U), asked Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to have it open 24/7.

Aside from police visibility, Tumulak said a police outpost will also be put up outside the library.

However, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera said that the mayor should not only focus on securing the library but the whole city.

“He (Osmeña) has to ensure that the entire city of Cebu is safe so that it will not be dangerous for students going to the library at night,” Pesquera said.

Meanwhile, Osmeña said that the city is fast tracking minimal renovations in the library. He said during his regular press conference that the air conditioning units were already installed on Friday.

He added that the city is also coordinating with a telecommunications company for the library’s wifi connection.