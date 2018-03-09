Tomas wants carpooling as a way of easing traffic

WHY not try carpooling as a way of easing the worsening traffic situation at the North Bacalso Avenue?

This idea was brought up by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña during his regular press conference yesterday. Osmeña said this was suggested to him by a foreigner friend he did not name.

“I think this is basically something we can start,” Osmeña said adding that he plans to start with city employees living in the southern parts of the city. If successful, the carpooling scheme will be expanded to the public.

Osmeña also revealed that he had met with Land Transportation and Regulatory Board director in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Ahmed Cuizon, Atty.

Rafael Yap, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano, and Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak yesterday to explore more ways of addressing the traffic gridlock in the city’s southern corridor.

“We are discussing (and) trying to develop some alternate routes. And on the possibility of PUJs (public utility jeepneys) using the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR),” said Osmeña.

But since there is an existing ordinance banning PUJs at the CSCR, Osmeña said he might ask the City Council through Tumulak to declare a state of emergency.

But the plan to let PUJs use the CSCR was thumbed down by Barug Team Rama councilors who want buses and not PUJs to have access at the CSCR.