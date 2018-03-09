TF Ungab has sketch of suspect

The head of the task force assigned to solve the murder of lawyer and Ronda Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab revealed that they now have in their hands the cartographic sketch of one of the perpetrators of the greasly crime.

Task Force Ungab head Superintendent Ryan Devaras however, refused to reveal if the cartographic sketch was that of the gunman or one of the look outs.

The task force believes that four to five suspects were involved in the murder of the lawyer who was gunned down as he was leaving the Cebu City Palace of Justice last February 19. Just two hours earlier, Ungab was with his client, the self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa during the promulgation of the latter’s illegal gun possession case.

Because of the accuracy of the ambush, Devaras believes the perpetrators were guns for hire.

The task force, Decaras said, is looking at all possible angles for the slay including politics, drugs and the lawyer’s personal relationships.

“We are not saying that his plan to run for mayor of Ronda in the coming elections is one of the reasons why he was killed. But we included the political angle so that we can have a more complete investigation,” Devaras said.

Ungab succumed to two gunshot wounds on the head. His wife Pearl was with him during the time of the ambush.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7) has also invited Pearl to shed light on her husband’s murder although CHR-7 clarified that she is not considered a suspect.