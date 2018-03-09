Police doubt baby was kidnapped

Personnel of Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) of the Cebu City Police Office expressed doubt over the claims of a mother that her baby was kidnapped last February 21 at 4 p.m.

Earlier, the infant’s 31-year-old mother, Irene Capuno, immediately sought the assistance of the police for the recovery of her newly-born baby girl whom she purportedly entrusted to a certain Chera Jane Quizon while she went inside the comfort room of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of IDMB, said that based on their follow-up investigation, they learned from the residents in Barangay Guinakot, Danao City in northern Cebu that Capuno and Quizon had already known each other even before Capuno gave birth.

They also learned that the two met each other sometime in November when Capuno was still six-months pregnant and again in December when Capuno was having Christmas caroling around the neighborhood. In fact, Quizon allegedly offered Capuno to pay for her hospital bills during delivery if she would agree to give the child to her.

Devaras also learned that Quizon went to Capuno’s house a few days before the latter gave birth on February 10.

Devaras said that according to some residents, Capuno also entrusted her baby to somebody in exchange for P2,000 sometime in 2015.

“We believe that this is what she did to her babies after giving birth,” Devaras said.

But he said Quizon can still be charged with kidnapping since she did not return the baby.

He said they are going to file a case against Quizon, while they are still determining what cases to be filed against the mother.