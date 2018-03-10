Public library welcomes 650 visitors on first 24-hour operations

A total of 650 people visited the Cebu City Public Library from 8 a.m. on March 9 to 8 a.m. March 10, according to Cebu City Public Library chief Rosario “Ruth” Chua.

Chua said the individuals from various universities and colleges in Cebu City went to the library to study.

The first 24-hour operation of the library was peaceful and orderly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Except for the three non-functioning airconditioning units at the reading area, library operations from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. went smoothly.

The library visitors were quiet and busy studying the whole night. Except for occasional movement of chairs and flipping of book pages, the only noise that could be heard is the sound of the electric fan and the opening of the main door.

Miguel Osmeña, the son of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, arrived at the library a few minutes past midnight and checked on the library situation.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak was also present until almost 1 a.m. to ensure that security measures are in place and followed.