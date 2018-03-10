For Roque, Mocha a ‘model for women’

She is a “model for women,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said of Assistant Presidential Communications Secretary Mocha Uson in an online interview aired on his office’s Facebook page on Friday.

Roque also described Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos as “down to earth” and “babaeng bakla,” and similarly heaped praises on the Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the President’s daughter.

In the same interview, he slammed Vice President Leni Robredo, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, Sen. Leila de Lima, former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and UN special rapporteur for extralegal killings, Agnes Callamard.

Aside from these women who had crossed swords with President Duterte, Roque also hit the online news portal, Rappler, that he claimed was “[a] purveyor of fake news.”

“I really believe that Mocha Uson is more of a model for women because Mocha Uson, we can see, decided to turn over a new leaf and is dedicated to her new life,” Roque said in the interview with Los Angeles-based Duterte supporter “Binibining Maharlika.”

Sexy performer

According to Roque, he holds Uson in high regard because of her many online followers which, he said, gives her the potential to have an impact on their lives.

The official called on Uson’s detractors not to judge her for her past profession as a sexy performer and online instructor on sex, saying that she did it to support her family after her father died.

“She gives hope to many of our countrymen that we can all get a second chance,” Roque said of the presidential communications official, who has often been called out for spreading false information online.

Roque himself had to issue a clarification on the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution after Uson’s online poll asked her followers whether the historical event was a product of fake news.

It was not a product of “fake news” but of a “bloodless” revolution, Roque said in a Palace briefing a day after the Edsa event was celebrated in February this year.

Roque also praised Marcos, calling her “babaeng bakla (flamboyant),” and describing her as a “sure bet” for the Senate.

“Whether you like it or not, she would become your friend because she is down to earth,” he said of the daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Roque, meanwhile, described President Duterte’s eldest daughter, Sara, as strong, independent, feisty and not afraid to speak her mind. He admired her for punching the court sheriff who had tried to serve an order to demolish shanties, he said.

“I didn’t know her then, but when I saw her punching the male sheriff, I said, good for you girl, show them girl,” he added.

Roque also had good words for Cebu Rep. Gwen Garcia, whom he described as his “BFF (best friend forever).” Garcia, he said, has an “inspiring” story, having made a name for herself in politics after the failure of her marriage.

Vendetta

In the same online interview, Roque continued to blast De Lima for her alleged involvement in the drug trade, denying that the charges were part of a vendetta. There were people who had testified against her, he said of the testimonies given by convicted drug felons.

As for Ombudsman Morales, he said many accused her of selective justice for not filing cases against those allied with the previous administration.

Robredo, Roque said, just wanted power when she expressed openness to the idea of joining the Cabinet.

The Palace official also questioned Taguiwalo for accepting a Cabinet post when she, Roque said, was apparently a detractor of Mr. Duterte.

