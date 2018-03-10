PAGASA Mactan: Expect sunny Cebu in next days

Although the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has not officially declared the summer season, the weather bureau has cautioned citizens to stay hydrated due to the rising temperature in the coming days.

The highest temperature recorded by PAGASA Mactan station in Metro Cebu on Saturday was 31.5 degrees, while the maximum heat index reached 37 degrees.

Mactan’s weather station Chief Al Quiblat advised the public to stay indoors between 1 to 3pm, being the peak hours of the heat temperature.