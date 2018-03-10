Motorcycle driver killed after hitting trailer truck

A 39-year-old was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City.

Rodrigo Mesa, 39, a resident of Barangay Perrelos in the same city, bumped into the back portion of a trailer truck parked along the national road in Barangay Valladolid while driving his motorcycle.

The driver of the trailer truck, Henry Villamor Aque, 45 and a resident of Barangay Manlipac, Bais City, Negros Oriental, witnessed the incident and brought Mesa to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aque was brought to Carcar Police station pending the investigation and charges against him.