Police authorities arrested Jude Edrian Raganas, a 21-year-old criminology student after he was found of carrying a pipe and a glass bottle containing marijuana on Saturday morning.

Raganas was caught in possession of the items by personnel of Fuente police station who were conducting a checkpoint along D. Jackosalem street. The policemen asked Raganas to open the box he was carrying, which contained the items seized from him.

The suspect was brought to Fuente police station after the arrest.