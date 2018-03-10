Absence of penalty caused release of jail visitor caught with contraband inside raw fish

A male jail visitor was unsuccessful in his attempt to slip contraband after authorities discovered that several pieces of triggerfish brought by him contained 40 packs of cigarettes.

The visitor, Alex Labajo Ortega, was supposed to visit Michael Cabanes, one of the inmates of Cebu City Jail, Barangay Kalunasan on Friday.

Jail authorities were curious upon seeing the bloated appearance of the fish, which caused them to inspect the items.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ortega was released after the confiscation of the contraband due to the absence of a rule or ordinance penalizing his act.

Jail Superintendent Renante Rubio urged the city councilors to prescribe penalties by way of fine or imprisonment to persons who attempt to bring contraband inside the facility.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said that a formal recommendation from Bureau Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) is required before they could draft an ordinance penalizing violators.