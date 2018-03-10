Tuburan bust nets new illegal drugs trader

A 23-year-old man, whom police described as a newly identified drug personality, was arrested on Saturday during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay 3 of Tuburan, a town in midwest Cebu.

Carl Davon Tribunal of Barangay Bagsawe, Tuburan town, was caught with four sachets of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation, said Supt. Jason Villmater,Tuburan Police Station chief, in a phone interview.

Villmater said that they conducted the operation after they received reports about Tribunal’s activities in the barangay.

A team led by Senior Police Officer 4 (SPO4) Ernesto Pepito Jr. of the town police’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation against Tribunal.

Villmater said that they arrested the suspect and confiscated the sachets of suspected shabu weighing .22 grams with an estimated street value of P2,500.

Tribunal was detained at the Tuburan Police Station’s detention cell pending the filing of charges.