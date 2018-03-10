Local teams breeze through quarterfinals of BVR in Sta. Fe

BVR Puerto Galera-Leg champions Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte of Ato Ni Bai is on track for another leg title as they advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) Cebu Tour held at the Placid Beach Resort in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Becaldo and Sarte clinched their quarterfinals ticket by topping Bracket 4.

“We are still hoping to be the champion in this leg,” Becaldo said. “The chemistry between me and my partner are way much better now,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ending the elimination at the second spot behind Ato Ni Bai was the partnership of Pol Salvador and James Buytrago representing National University.

Other teams advancing to the final 8 were Bacolod, Asian Volleyballista, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), Cosa Nostra VC, University of the Visayas (UV) and Air Force.

Bacolod’s Simon Aguillon and Roelene Inaudito entered the top 8 by ruling Bracket 1 while trailing at the second spot was the duo of Rancel Varga and Royet Varga manning Asian Volleyballista.

USJ-R’s Alaistair Gairanud and Kent Verbusidad bagged a quarterfinals ticket by dominating the second bracket. Muhammad Afiq Solihin Bin Idris and Raja Nazmi Saifuddin Bin Raja Hussin of Cosa Nostra VC trailed at the second spot, still good enough for a quarterfinals entry.

Landing at the top spot in Bracket 3 was UV manned by the pair of Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto while Air Force’s Jessie Lopez and Ranran Abdilla also advanced to the top 8 by finishing the elimination in second place.

In the distaff side, two teams each from Perlas and UNO-R clinched quarterfinals tickets.

Completing the final 8 cast were Wakanda, Airforce 1, Tabuelan and St. Vincent’s College.