Southwoods struggles but still leads by 20 going into final round

BACOLOD – Not even its worst round could be a major cause of concern for Manila Southwoods.

“Not everyday is a Sunday,” non-playing skipper Thirdy Escano said after Southwoods struggled to pool just 123 third round points at Binitin which still managed to keep the pursuing pack at bay and assure his squad completing its date with history in the country’s unofficial team golf championship.

“But I can still sleep soundly tonight,” he said as Southwoods let loose its first round team for the final skirmish Sunday where the Carmona-based squad takes its victory walk at Marapara here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Kim fired an even par 70 for 36 points and Luigi Palo Won added 32 at Binitin in Murcia town as Southwoods played just well enough to keep Luisita grounded with a 405 total and a 20-point lead going into the last 18 holes.

“We can say that it’s a safe lead already,” Escano went on after getting 30 points from Aidric Chan and 28 from Carl Corpus. “The boys played their hearts out this week.”

Luisita also practically sealed second spot after tallying 129 for 385, getting 37 points from Sean Jean Ramos and 33 from Luis Miguel Guerrero to build a 16-point cushion over Canlubang.

Senior standouts Benjie Sumulong had 31 and Eddie Bagtas 28 for Luisita, which completed its rise from obscurity in this division with its best finish in years.

Cangolf scored just 119 to be at 369 and would need truly big rounds from Rupert Zaragosa and Jolo Magcalayo to overhaul this deficit.

Southwoods will play the team that built an 11-point lead in the first round on Sunday and Escano is confident that his charges can finish with a flurry as he expects Japane’s Yuto Katsuragawa to bounce back from a lethargic outing.

“I’m almost sure that he will come up with an under-par score,” Escano said of Katsuragawa, who didn’t count with a 30 on Thursday after closing out with five straight bogeys.