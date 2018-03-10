Villarosa scores four goals in Don Bosco-A’s U11-mix title

ALEXANDER Villarosa scored all but one of Don Bosco A’s five goals yesterday to hand his team the Under 11 Mix title at the expense of Don Bosco C, 5-1, in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup played at the Paref Springdale football field.

Villarosa’s feat earned him the Most Valuable Player honors and the Golden Boot for scoring a total of 18 goals in the entire tournament.

DB A’s other goal was scored by Renzo Enriquez while Lord Alobera accounted for DB C’s lone goal.

DB A booters bagged the rest of the special awards with Joross Tabar named Best Defender, Alester Manlosa as Best Midfielder and Dave Tan as the Best Goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Springdale took third place with a command, 7-4 victory over Ondo Espresso.

Two titles will be up for grabs today via the 45 Above and U15 Girls in different venues.

The 45 Above title will be contested by DBFC and KN Ferraren at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Playing for third place will be ERCO and Queen City United over at the Don Bosco Magone pitch.

Still at the Don Bosco Magone pitch, Giuseppe FC will contest the U15 Girls title against St. Theresa’s College.

While matches in the 38 Above will also be played in the same venue — Queen City United versus ERCO and DBUFC against Echelon.

Action will also be equally exciting at the CCSC with the Men’s Open and U15 semifinals.

Leylam FC, who is gunning for a grandslam, will face 5-time Cesafi champions University of San Carlos while last year’s runner-up ERCO hopes for another chance at the title versus Rising Sun.

Hoping to bag a finals ticket in the U15 boys are DB-A and Don Bosco Boys Home.