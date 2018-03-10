Medellin earns first win in Gov’s Cup volleyball tourney

The volleybelles of Medellin reaped their first victory against Tuburan, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, in yesterday’s edition of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Governor’s Cup 2018 Volleyball Tournament at the Santa Fe Sports Complex on Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Tuburan had waxed hot at the start of the best-of-three game format by taking the first set, 25-23.

Medellin forced a third set by taking the second set, 25-14, powered by the back-to-back spikes of Medellin star player Stephanie Bustrillo. Medellin then went on to win the match with a 25-11 finish in the third set.

The 17-year-old Bustrillo had played for Cebu Province in the recently-held Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet. Bustrillo, who resides in barangay Daanglungsod in Medellin, Cebu, is set to join the team which will be representing Central Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa. However, she is unsure of playing in the Palaro because its schedule is in conflict, with that of the Governor’s Cup.

Host team Sta. Fe, on the other hand, routed Bogo City in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14.

Over at the Carmen Sports Complex, Balamban defeated Sogod, 13-25, 25-20, 25-23, while Catmon also hacked out a two-set win against Danao City, 25-19, 25-14.

In today’s games, Bogo City will go up against Medellin while Tuburan will face Tabogon at the Santa Fe Municipal Gym.

At the Consolacion Municipal Gym, Consolacion will take on Liloan to be followed by a match between Cordova and Mandaue.