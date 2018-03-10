Cesafi women’s futsal semis and finals today

WHO will be crowned the inaugural queens of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) women’s futsal tournament?

This all-important question will be answered today as the semifinal and championship rounds will be played this afternoon at the University of San Carlos (USC) gymnasium in downtown Cebu City.

Top seed USC Team A will host Saint Theresa’s College (STC) in the first semifinal match at 1 p.m. followed by an all Magis Eagles showdown in the other semifinal slated at 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) sent two squads – Team A and Team B – to the Final Four after both teams came away with nail-biting wins last week.

SHS-AdC-A failed to snatch the top seeding by goal difference when it beat USC-A by just a 4-3 score on the heroics of Trisha “Pretty” Fortuna who accounted for the team’s two goals.

Fortuna, who celebrated her birthday last March 7, found the back of the net in the 12th and 14th minute. Other SHS-AdC scorers include Yoo Jin Kim (11th) and Mae Avenido (13th).

Alysa Monteclaro led USC-A with two goals in the 13th and 19th while Pia King added one in the 34th minute.

The finals, as well as the battle for third, will follow the semifinal matches.