San Roque FC bags two titles in Grassroots Football League

THE San Roque Football Club (SRFC) teams coached by Tata Colina were the big winners as they bagged the Under 11 and Under 9 titles of the inaugural season of the Grassroots Football League which came to an end yesterday at the artificial turf of the Campo Giuseppe Football club in Banilad.

In the U11, SRFC already the virtual champion, sealed the title with a 3-0 routing of Benthel Asia. Despite already having the title, SRFC did not let up and went on to blank Singapore School Cebu, 2-0, even if it was just a friendly game.

SRFC bagged the title after sweeping all of their 8 matches for a total of 24 points in this tournament played in a league-type format.

Ending as runner-up was Singapore School Cebu which had a total of 18 points following a 6-0-0 win-draw-loss card.

In the U9 category, the SRFC had to beat Singapore School Cebu 3-1 for its second title in the tournament. The win gave them a total of 15 points following its 5-2-0 record.

Finishing as runner-up was Samathabadra after blanking Balamban FC 5-0.

Balamban FC compensated for its loss by bringing home the title in the U7 category with a 6-0 devastation of Abbas Orchard.

The win gave Balamban FC the much needed 3 points for a total of 12 points following a 4-1-0 card.

The runner-up honors went to Giuseppe FC who inflicted a 3-0 blanking of SRFC.

Balamban FC and Giuseppe FC both had 12 points but Balamban FC took the title by virtue of its goal difference of 16 points. Giuseppe FC had 15.