Bohol cop shot dead at Cebu City subdivision

A police officer from Bohol province who went Absent Without Leave (AWOL) was shot dead by an unknown assailant inside a subdivision in Barangay Punta Princessa, Cebu city at 1 am Sunday, March 11.

The victim was identified as PO3 Ben Serohijos, a native of Dauis, Bohol who was assigned at Loay police precinct in Bohol. He was killed along Zodiac Drive, Pleasant Homes subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, chief of the Punta Princessa police precinct said Serohijos succumbed to three gunshot wounds on his head inflicted by his assailant.

Macatangay said the victim failed to report to his reassignment at the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). A small sachet of shabu was found inside his wallet. A police investigation into the incident is underway.