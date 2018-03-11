Two senators pledge support for City Library improvements

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that Senators Riza Hontiveros and Dick Gordon have pledge support for the planned renovation of the Cebu City Library.

In his Facebook post, Osmeña said that Hontiveros made a comment to donate P3 Million.

Time check: 4:15PM. Over a thousand people have checked in since yesterday morning. I am happy to announce that… Posted by Tommy Osmeña on Saturday, March 10, 2018

Tomas is yet to check how much Gordon is willing to give.

In a separate interview, Cebu City Government needs about P40 Million for the renovation of the Jose Rizal Memorial Library and Museum Building, said Abeth Cuizon, the Assistant City Administrator.