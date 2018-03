Two drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Candaya, Barangay Linao, Talisay City, Cebu on March 11, Sunday afternoon.

Suspects were identified as Charlie Peligro, 24, and Marc Labrador, 34, both from Barangay Mojon.

Inspector Inar Florece, from Talisay City Police, said one medium and a large pack of shabu were seized from the suspects worth P39,000.

The suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.