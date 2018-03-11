Man shot dead in Talamban

An auto mechanic was shot dead by a PUJ driver along Miñoza St. in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Arturo Torreon III, from Barangay Suba who succumbed to a gunshot wound on the head.

SPO1 Winston Magdadaro of the Homicide Section said that a certain Democrito Noya went to Torreon’s shop to get his vehicle fixed.

However, the two disagreed on the payment causing Noya to draw out his gun and shoot Torreon.

Police are now on a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant.