3 Cebuanos, 18 others named law scholars

Three Cebuanos were among the 21 students who qualified for the law scholarship program of the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity (FLP) and the Tan Yan Kee Foundation (TYKF) .

John Anthony Almerino, King Anthony Perez, who currently works as online editor of Cebu Daily News and Althea Vergara and 18 other students from Luzon will be awarded with scholarships in ceremonies on March 23, 2018 at the Ateneo de Manila in Rockwell Center, Makati City, with acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio as the guest of honor and speaker.

Of the 21 scholars, ten are for third year and eleven are for fourth year as follows: (for third year) Leo Francis Abot (Ateneo de Manila), John Anthony Almerino (University of San Carlos), Arvin Paolo Cortez (Ateneo de Manila), Mikael Gabrielle Ilao (University of the Cordilleras), Kenneth Glenn Manuel (University of Santo Tomas (UST)), King Anthony Perez (University of Cebu), Josiah David Quising (Far Eastern University (FEU)), Jun Dexter Rojas (Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)), Julienne Therese Salvacion (San Beda – Manila) and Ma. Vida Malaya Villarico (PUP).

For fourth year: Karina Mae Badua (UST), Sean James Borja (Ateneo de Manila), Kaycelle Ann Castillo (FEU), Ervin Fredrick Dy (University of the Philippines (UP)), Rexlyn Anne Evora (PUP), Katrina Monica Gaw (Ateneo de Manila), Nigel Carmelo Reago (De La Salle University), Jose Angelo Tiglao (De La Salle University), Summerson Macasarte (St. Thomas More), Althea Vergara (University of San Carlos), and Vanessa Gloria Vergara (Ateneo de Manila).

Each of the scholars will receive P200,000, divided into P100,000 maximum for tuition, P20,000 for books, and P80,000 for monthly stipends.

The FLP scholars were selected based on academic merit and their ability to propagate and espouse the FLP’s philosophy of liberty and prosperity under the rule of law.

The Legal Scholarship Program is sponsored by FLP with a financial grant from the TYKF and co-sponsored by the Philippine Association of Law Schools (PALS).

Acting Chief Justice Carpio headed the Board of Judges which selected the scholars.

The members were: former Education Secretary Edilberto C. de Jesus, TYKF Executive Elizabeth Alba, PALS President and Ateneo Law Dean Sedfrey M. Candelaria, and Atty. Joel J. Gregorio, members.

The FLP Legal Scholarship Program is merit-based and aims to look for the best and the brightest law students in the country.

It is open to all third and fourth year students of law schools that have obtained a percentage of passing above the overall average percentage of passing in bar exams based on the statistical data from the Office of the Bar Confidant of the Supreme Court.

To qualify, the grantees must be incumbent third or fourth year students in one of the eligible law schools, among the top 20 of the batch in their respective schools, have a cumulative average not lower than 85 percent or 2.25 for the immediately preceding school year, no dropped subject and no grade lower than 75 percent or 3.0, and have enrolled and completed the full load for each school year.

They must also submit an essay on the FLP’s philosophy of liberty and prosperity under the rule of law and how he/she will apply the philosophy in his/her legal career.

The FLP was founded in 2011 to perpetuate the core judicial philosophy of retired Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban — that jurists and lawyers should safeguard liberty and nurture prosperity under the rule of law.

For more information, please visit www.libpros.com

Its Board of Trustees is composed of CJ Panganiban (chairman), Sec. de Jesus, retired Supreme Court Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez, Evelyn T. Dumdum, Asian Development Bank Consultant Joel Emerson J. Gregorio, Atty. Jennifer J. Manalili, Prof. Elenita C. Panganiban and Maria Elena P.S. Yaptangco (members).

The Tan Yan Kee Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Lucio Tan Group of Companies. It approaches corporate social responsibility from a holistic commitment framework targeting education; culture and sports; health and social welfare including environmental concerns; research; and manpower development.

For details, please visit www.tanyankee.org.