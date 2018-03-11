Shop owner shoots dead mechanic in Talamban

A motorcycle parts shop owner shot dead on Sunday morning a mechanic over a disagreement over the payment of a vehicle to be repaired at the shop in Minoza St. in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

The victim, Arturo Torreon III, of Barangay Suba, Cebu City died after he was shot in the head by Democrito Noya, said SPO1 Winston Magdadaro of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section in a phone interview on Sunday.

Prior to the shooting, the jeepney owned by Noya figured in an accident with Torreon, who was driving a motorcycle.

Torreon later went to Noya’s shop to settle the matter and get his motorcycle fixed.

However, both disagreed over the payment of the settlement for the motorcycle repairs, and as they argued, Noya suddenly pulled out a gun and shot Torreon, said Magdadaro.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against Noya, who fled after the shooting.