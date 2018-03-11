Weekend road deaths: Motorcycle accidents in Carcar, Toledo claim three lives

Three motorcycle riders were killed in three separate road accidents in southern and western Cebu over the weekend.

The first accident killed Rodrigo Misa, 39, of Barangay Perelos, Carcar City in southern Cebu when the motorcycle he was driving rammed the rear part of a dump truck parked at the side of the road in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City, said PO2 Jomarie Villar of the Carcar City Police Station in a phone interview on Sunday.

The accident happened on 5 a.m. on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Aque, the driver of the truck, told Villar that the truck conked out and he parked it at the side of the road while waiting for the mechanic to fix it.

Aque was detained at the Carcar City Police Station detention cell, but he was later released after the victim’s relatives and Aque reached an amicable settlement.

The second fatal accident happened also in Carcar City on early Sunday morning, when a motorcycle rider hit a basket placed on the road, which was used as an early warning device of an abandoned dump truck parked at the side of the road.

The collision with the basket threw the rider off the motorcycle causing him to land in the middle of the opposite lane where he was ran over by another unidentified vehicle.

Villar said Ricky Rentoma of Sitio Tangasan, Barangay Valladolid died after the vehicle ran over Rentoma’s body at past 4 a.m. that day.

Villar also said that the accident was a hit and run incident since the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the area and leaving the victim behind.

The driver also did not surrender to the nearest police station.

Villar said they were now checking security cameras near the area to identify the driver.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday in Sitio Bawod, Barangay Media Once in Toledo City western Cebu, a driver of the motorcycle was injured while his backrider was killed when the driver lost control of the motorcycle as they were negotiating a curved portion of the road.

The backrider, Kevin Tacani, 21, died after he was thrown off the motorcycle driven by Wennie Labora, 21, when the motorcycle crashed at the curved portion of the road.

Tacani landed on the opposite lane, right on the path of a passenger bus, SPO3 Carlos Barluado of the Toledo City Police Station, in a phone interview on Sunday.

Bus driver, Ambico Manayon, 47, of Barangay Media Once, told Barluado that the accident was so sudden that it was too late for him to step on the brakes and could not stop the bus from running over Tacani.

The motorcycle driver or rider, Labora, suffered cuts and bruises in the crash and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Manayon was detained at the Toledo City Police Station pending the filing of charges.