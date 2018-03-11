Pledges trickle in for library, building face-lift

AS THE Cebu City government allows the 24/7 opening of the Cebu City Public Library, pledges are also trickling in for the renovation of the Dr. Jose Rizal Library and Museum where the public library is located.

Assistant City Administrator Abeth Cuizon said that there is still a lot to do for the renovation not only for the public library.

“The whole building needs renovation not only the library,” Cuizon told Cebu Daily News in a text message.

And for the library, Cuizon said that they would need to upgrade the air conditioning units, computers, provide additional study areas, and an audio-visual room, among others.

Cuizon said that they would need P40 million for the renovation of the building.

She said that they had more or less received a P4 million pledge from a congressman and a senator.

“We already got P1 million from Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar for the audio-visual room,” said Cuizon.

On his Facebook page, Osmeña announced that two senators pledged to sponsor some renovations for the public library.

“I am happy to announce that Senators Risa Hontiveros and (Richard) Dick Gordon have both pledged to help renovate the library,” Osmena said.

He said that Hontiveros is allocating P3 million from the latter’s office while Gordon has not yet given any amount but asked the city government to submit a Program of Works and Estimates (POWE).

Osmeña said that with the support of the senators, the city will be able to renovate the Sinulog Hall, which is located at the second floor of the building, on top of the library.

With this, Osmeña added that the library can easily accommodate another 200 students.