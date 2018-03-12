Toledo City hospital job-order employees told to return to work by suspended mayor

Suspended Toledo City Mayor John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña announced that all job-order employees of the Toledo City Hospital who were laid off by the city government to report back to work today.

This came three days after Toledo City Acting Mayor Antonio Yapha Jr. issued a memorandum for the 40-bed hospital to downgrade its operations to a 12-bed capacity, or as an infirmary only.

“I ask all hospital job order employees who were terminated last Friday to go to the Office of Hon. Merly Abad, Hon. Joie Piczon-Perales and Hon. Arlene Zambo and the rest of the Councilors to have your names listed and report back to work today through Dra. Arlene Perez as volunteers but rest assured, I will seek the help of Therma Visayas, Global Electric Power, Carmen Copper Corporation and Atlas Fertilizer Corporation to cover your salaries,” said Osmena on his Facebook page today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osmena also said that the crisis being faced by the Toledo City Hospital is an offshoot of a political mess in the Toledo City Government.

“The termination of the 106 job employees of the City Hospital is a clear picture of political harassment to hostage the City Councilors to approve the Budget for 2018. The re- enacted budget took effect so there is no reason why, there is no budget for basic services which includes that of the City Hospital,” he added.