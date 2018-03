A chapel was razed by fire inside Mary’s Little Children Community, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at around 6 a.m. today, and was declared under control after 45 minutes.

The damage was estimated at P150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Fire Officer 2 Rodolfo Luage, fire investigator of the incident, said that fire started at the ceiling of the chapel.

Initial investigation showed that electrical short circuit might caused the fire.