15 apprehended for violating face mask ban in Mandaue City

02:28 PM March 12th, 2018

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has officially started apprehending motorbikers wearing bonnets, face masks and closed tinted visors of helmets on Monday morning.

As of 11:00 a.m. today, fifteen (15) motorbikers were caught violating the Mandaue City ordinance prohibiting the wearing of the said items.
“Siguro igo na kaayo tong duha ka semana nga among information drive ngadto sa mga motorbikers para aning ordinansaha (Maybe the two-week information drive was sufficient to warn all motorbikers about the ordinance),” said Glenn Antigua, TEAM operations chief.

Antigua reiterated that motorbikers need to open the tinted visors of their helmets when they traverse the roads within Mandaue City.

He added that motorbikers also need to wear helmets prescribed by the Land Transportation Office (LTO). The wearing of sunglasses, however, is not prohibited.

