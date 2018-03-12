‘Amihan’, tail-end of a cold front to bring cloudy skies, rain in PH – Pagasa

The northeast monsoon and tail-end of a cold front are the dominant weather systems affecting the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration said on Monday.

Weather specialist Samuel Duran, however, noted they are not monitoring any weather disturbance in the country.

Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting Eastern Visayas, the state weather agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan affecting Luzon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera region, Bicol region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain, according to Pagasa’s 24-hour weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m. Monday.