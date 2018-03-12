City to dump garbage in Aloguinsan, Lacion

PAMOCOR HAULING DEAL OKAYED

Pasajero Motors Corp. (Pamocor) will continue to haul garbage for the Cebu City government after the Cebu City Council approved during an Executive Session on Monday the renewed memorandum of agreement for the hauling contract between the Cebu City government and Pamocor.

This is the second garbage hauling contract entered by Pamocor and the city government.

Under the contract, the city would be dumping its garbage to AC Moreno Landfill in Aloguinsan town (59 km southwest of Cebu City) and to Asian Energy in Consolacion town (12.2 km north of Cebu City), said Robert “Bob” Cabarrubias, Department of Public Services (DPS) chief, in an interview on Monday.

“In our terms of reference, we are requiring the winning service provider to let us know where the garbage will be hauled or disposed. We have here the MOA of two. One in the AC Moreno in Aloguinsan and the other one is the Asian Energy in Consolacion,” Cabarrubias said.

He said that they city had already started last month disposing its garbage to the two landfills after the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) issued a notice to proceed.

John Paul Gelasque, DPS assistant head, said that Pamocor would haul the city’s garbage for a fee of P1,248 per ton, which is valid from Feb. 1 to June 31, 2018.

He said the fee is lesser as compared to the fee we paid last year which was P1,296 per ton.

The city collects an average of 580 to 600 tons a day, he said.

Based on the data from the DPS, Gelasque said that from February 1 to 15, the city had collected 7,746.16 tons of garbage.

Pamocor has at least 15 operational trucks that can carry 12 tons of garbage per trip. Aside from that, the city has also 15 garbage trucks.

The city has entered into a separate contract with another bidder for the lease of 21 garbage haulers for a fee of P748 per hour, Gelasque said.

Also, included in the contract is to furnish copies of the environmental compliance certificates for the landfills.

Under its terms and reference, it provides that, “the service provider must negotiate to the landfill operator for a space in the weighing scale area for counter checking”.

With this, the council also recommended that the service provider should also certify and identify the designated space for the counter-checking.