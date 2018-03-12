Fire razes chapel in Tabunok; P150K damages

A FIRE broke out and razed a chapel inside Mary’s Little Children Community in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu at 6 a.m. yesterday.

The fire was declared under control after 45 minutes and damages were pegged at P150,000. Senior Fire Officer Rodolfo Luage said the fire started at the chapel’s ceiling.

Initial investigation showed that electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Msgr. Joseph Tan, media liaison officer of the Cebu Archdiocese, said Mary’s Little Children Community is a religious community founded by Msgr. Frederick Kriekenbeek.

“We’re grateful that no lives were lost due to the fire. I supposed Msgr. Fred is on top of the situation as the founder of the community. We support them with our prayers as well as any practical help if there will be a request,” Tan said.