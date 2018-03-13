Armored van fell into cliff after driver lost control of vehicle in Catmon

CATMON, CEBU- An armored van fell into a cliff after it lost control while traversing the national highway in Sitio Tinibgan, Barangay Panalipan, Catmon town, northern Cebu at past 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The van owned by Dasia Security Agency was driven by security guard Christian Ancero, 21 and a resident of Barangay Pusok, Lapu Lapu City.

With him inside the van was another security guard, Dante Palma, 43 and a resident of Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

The involved security guards were safe and did not sustain injuries after the incident.

Initial investigation revealed that the van overtook a motorcycle while it was travelling along the area where the incident happened.

When Ancero saw another vehicle approaching its way, he lost control of the van which resulted to the incident.

The security guards were supposed to get money in Bogo City.