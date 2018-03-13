No shorts, PDA at the library

The Cebu City Public Library may be open 24/7 for the general public to use but that does not mean anyone can just enter wearing what they want.

CCPL chief librarian Rosario “Ruth” Chua reminded library users to wear proper attire and observe proper decorum inside the library.

Chua, who has been serving CCPL for 37 years, said it is important for library users to treat the library as a sacred place for study and learning.

Library guest and users will be denied entry if they wear shorts, sando and slippers.

“We need to remind the public about the dress code because we do not want them to treat the library as their own living room. We need to take care of the library. We need to respect it,” she said.

Even Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the dress code is “no sando, shorts or slippers” in answer to a question raised by a Facebook user under the name “Jai Eun”.

As the library’s 24/7 operation moves to its fourth day, library staff are seeing the need to reiterate the dress code and the “do’s and dont’s” inside the library.

Public display of affection (PDA) like cuddling and kissing is not allowed in the library.

In the past, Chua said those caught to be doing these acts were either reprimanded or politely asked to leave.

More than 2,000 visitors on the third day of 24/7 operation. Majority of these visitors come to the library to study as this time of the year is the season for final examinations.

Between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday night the library was fully booked. The ground floor can accommodate 150 people. A small room on the second floor previously occupied by the Cebu City Tourism Office is also open for use but can only accommodate 25 to 30 people.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña has previously announced plans of putting more tables and chairs on the second and third floors, where the Cebu City Museum for Visual Arts and Sinulog Hall are respectively located.

The comments section of the Mayor’s posts about the public library is a lively exchange of ideas, comments and views.

CCPL’s 24/7 operations is the first of its kind in the country.