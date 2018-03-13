Cop killed in Minglanilla ambush

An active police officer from Camp Crame was shot dead when unidentified assailants ambushed him inside his car in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town on Tuesday afternoon.

Police authorities identified the victim as PO2 Rome Bolaño, 49, a resident of Deca Homes in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City who sustained gunshot wounds on his body, which lead to his death.

Senior Insp. Verniño Noserale, chief of Minglanilla Police Station said that the victim was onboard his vehicle parked outside a pawnshop together with his companion, Clifford Zamora when the incident happened.

The suspects, onboard a Mitsubishi Pajero suddenly stopped at the driver’s side and shot Bolaño.

Police are now on a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.