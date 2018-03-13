No-fur Stella McCartney fuses men’s, women’s styles in Paris

PARIS —In a Fall-Winter season that featured a fair share of fur on the runway in spite of growing resistance, Stella McCartney’s show was the ecological antidote at Paris Fashion Week.

Guests including actresses Kristin Scott Thomas and Isabelle Huppert were served up green juices with spirulina before the McCartney’s beautifully uplifting leather-and-fur-free collection inside the ornate Paris Opera.

Here are some highlights of the show.

HUMOR, PASSION, STYLE

There’s so much to feel good about in a Stella McCartney show. Ever-imaginative styles used artful deconstruction to produce a fresh fusion of menswear and womenswear styles.

A man’s suit was turned inside out and turned into a fluid dress with bare seams.

Suit pants were cut at the knee as if they’d been guillotined.

And a minimalist gray waistcoat featured a chic couture-like peplum silhouette.

Statement knitwear was a key theme.

Traditional Aran sweaters—in big cable knit— hit a surreal note in multicolor with huge sleeves that made the arms completely disappear.

McCartney, a famed vegan, thus proved you don’t need fur to be glamorous and stay warm in winter.

The 46 styles were served up with an uplifting, foot-tapping soundtrack that provoked a moment of humor.

“Where the hell’s my phone?” it boomed out. “You’re holding it.”

iPhone-addicted influencers smiled in a moment of self-reflection.

MENSWEAR + WOMENSWEAR

Stella McCartney joined the legion of fashion houses–such as Givenchy and Saint Laurent—which are now showcasing designs for men during the womenswear week.

The merging styles maximize the commercial impact for each season, but they also serve to blur gender lines and encourage the world to not see gender (and dressing) as so binary.

Show marked the official launch of the British-American designer’s menswear capsule with eight looks modeled on men. They styles—like a big blown-up check coat and an oversize cable knit sweater— mirrored many of the women’s styles.