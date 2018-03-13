‘Final countdown’ begins for opening of P17.5B MCIA terminal 2

“EXPERIENCE the warmth of Cebu.”

This will be how the new Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will lure in more tourists as it opens in June.

The new tagline was launched together with the “final countdown” started by officials of GMR – Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) last Monday afternoon leading to the opening of the P17.5 billion Terminal 2.

“We asked foreigners what they love about Cebu and their answers were: the place and the people. And we found one word that encompasses both of these – warmth. For the place, we have the warm beaches, warm breeze and warm water. For the people, we have the warm handshakes, warm smiles, and warm embraces,” explained GMCAC branding head JR Ramos.

During the event, GMCAC also launched a new theme song, which uses upbeat and catchy tunes and lyrics to depict the warmth and friendliness of Cebuanos, and unveiled the new set of uniforms for airport personnel and customer service executives (CSEs), which were inspired by the Sinulog Festival’s warm hues of read, orange and yellow and designed by internationally-renowned Cebuano fashion designer Cary Santiago.

GMCAC President Louie Ferrer said they target to open Terminal 2 on June 6 and have full operations by mid June.

He said they will be inviting President Rodrigo Duterte as well as some foreign dignitaries during the opening of the new terminal which is expected to cater to from 4.5 million to as much as 13 million passengers annually.

GMCAC Chief Executive Adviser Andrew Harrison said construction of Terminal 2 is already around 91 percent complete with the structure and systems already in place. He said they are now working on the finishing touches inside the facility.

The new terminal will have three storeys, the highest of which will be the international departures area which will have an elevated concrete road leading to it. The second floor will be the arrivals area while the ground floor will be the baggage claiming area and exits.