ISAC starts at CIS

THE CEBU International School (CIS) will host the 3rd season of the International Schools Activities Conference (ISAC) for school year 2017-2018 in its campus in barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

The ISAC will open today and end on March 18.

The ISAC is a sporting event wherein teams representing various international schools in the Philippines will be seeing action in a healthy competition. This season, they will be competing in girls football (soccer) and boys basketball.

Aside from host CIS, teams will be coming from Brent International School Baguio (BISB), Brent International School Manila (BISM), Brent International School Subic (BISS), British School Manila (BSM), Faith International Academy (FIA) in Mindanao, and Southville International Schools and Colleges (SISC).

All games in both football and basketball will be held inside the CIS campus.

Teams are expected to start arriving today with the formal competition will start tomorrow.