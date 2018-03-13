Busy weekend for Sugbu Mighty Dragons dragon boat teams

THE SUGBU Mighty Dragons are gearing up for two big races this weekend.

The men’s crew of the Mighty Dragons will represent the country in the 2018 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Race in Taiwan. The ladies team will compete in the 300-meter category of the first Paddle for Womanity, an all-women’s race held in line with the celebration of the National Women’s Month in Siaton town, Negros Oriental.

The men’s team will be joining its first international race and will compete in the 200-meter open category against 20 teams that will be coming from Taiwan, Hongkong, Japan, China and the Philippines.

The team is led by Team Captain Arnold Guinocor and coached by Jimmy Petilo of the Philippine Air Force dragon boat team.

Making up the rest of the team are Zaldy Delgado, Johnrey Villaruz, Louie Jhune Mendez, Ludivino Alvez, Jr., Vard Keem Atuel, Jan Paul Tan, Nino Michael Baring, Sherman Murcia, Myk Azcona, Argy Bermejo, and drummer Ursulo Dimpas.

The ladies crew is composed of drummer Carmel Fufunan, Genilza Joselda, Lulu Valiente, Killiaen Ferrer, Arianne Montillano, Haide Acuña, Josephine Tajadlangit, Remia Buenacosa, Zyra Ng, Joecelyn Hortizano, Jean Dalumpines, Sheila Alvez, Kareen Benavides, and Grace Ferrer.

Acuña, the team spokesperson, said the team is expected “to give everything they got” as they have trained hard for the last two months.

Right after the set of races this weekend, the team will next compete in the Pacific National Dragon Boat Competition in Lianga, Surigao del Sur on April 6 and 7, and the first Surigao International Dragon Boat Competition in Surigao City on May 25 and 26.

Sugbu Mighty Dragons is supported by Pacific Land Ventures, which provided the team with its training boat, Golds Gym Philippines, Philippine Sports Commission, Cebu City Sports Center through Ricky Ballesteros and Plantation Bay Resorts and Spa.