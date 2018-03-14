Okubo: “Slain cop included in Sabalones’ list”

Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo, provincial director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), confirmed that PO2 Romeo Bolaño was included in the list of drug protectors of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

An active police officer from Camp Crame, Bolaño was shot dead by unidentified assailants ambushed him inside his car in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town on Tuesday afternoon.

Okubo has directed Minglanilla police chief Senior Insp.Verniño Noserale to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive of killing Bolaño.

Senior Police Officer 2 Maricor Alingaga, the girlfriend of the slain policeman, was transferred today from Naga City Police Station to Provincial Police Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) while the police investigates the death of Bolaño.